Drake Wishes Chris Brown Beef Could Be Squashed

Rapper/singer Drake is making sure you remember his name this summer. After dropping three or four new songs, Drake is the man on the cover on the upcoming issue of GQ Magazine. In the mag, Drake finally opens up about his brawl with Chris Brown which resulted in Breezy getting bottle bashed. Drizzy admitted that he wished the two could sit down and talk out their differences, but he knows that won’t happen. Check out the excerpt:

“I hear he has everything he could want now. I don’t want my name to be synonymous with that guy’s name. I really don’t. I wish we could sit down just like you and me are right now, and talk it out man-to-man. But that’s not going to happen. I’m not confrontational, but if someone challenges, I’m not going to back down. If I think about it too much, I feel it wrapping around my foot, like I get a feeling it could end really badly…Like, it gets really dark.”

As serious as the violence was between Drake and Chris Brown, I think it’s pretty funny that Drake is talking about Chris Brown to the very same magazine who named Chris Brown the worst dressed man alive to which he responded by telling them to eat a d**k.

