Kenya Moore Gets Evicted And Her Lawsuit Dismissed

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was not able to make her case to the judge as to why she should keep her Atlanta home. According to Radar Online, a judge in Fulton County, GA., ruled against Kenya Moore in her dispute with her landlord.

As we previously reported, her landlord was trying to evict her for shorting her May rent by $848 and thus defaulting on the terms and conditions of her lease on her home.

Kenya came out a few weeks ago and defended herself against the allegations insisting that she was being defamed but we guess a judge found the story to be a little bit different.

According to Radar Online, Kenya didn’t even show up for court.

Said landlord Conya Weems.

“I am making this statement as a result of the eviction order and judgment made against my former tenant, Kenya Moore, on June 18, 2013 in the Magistrate Court of Fulton County, The decision to file this eviction notice regarding Ms. Moore was reached after pursuing every possible amicable way to settle this matter privately. I am grateful that the judicial system has brought finality to this eviction process and I look forward to regaining possession of my home.”

Kenya filed a lawsuit against Weems for wrongful eviction, slander and emotional distress which was dismissed by the judge.

If you have any extra boxes laying around your house, send them over to Kenya’s crib, she’s gonna need them.

