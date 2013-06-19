Songwriter Extraordinaire Diane Warren Says Snoop Took Her To The Promise Land

TMZ is reporting that Legendary songwriter Diane Warren who is notorious for writing songs like;

Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart” and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” was recently working on a song with Snoop called “The Good Good”. And according to Warren they got Higher than high! Check it out below!

Wow, who knew? Definitely not us! Check out the song they worked on together below!

