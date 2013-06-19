Does Chrisette Michele Think She Is The Next Anita Baker? [VIDEO]

When she was younger, Chrisette Michele might not have listened to R&B, but the one person she was able to listen to was Anita Baker. Watch as Chrisette explains the influence the “Sweet Love” singer had on her career and reveals more on her new album “Better.”

InterludesLIVE: Chrisette Michele's Voice Soars During 'Epiphany' Performance

