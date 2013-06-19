New Slaves: Paula Deen Allegedly Admits To Using The N-Word

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Celebrity chef Paula Deen has found herself in a world of controversy. She allegedly admitted to using the n-word and other derogatory terms when referring to black people.

According to Radar Online, Paula Deen was a witness in a May 17th videotaped court deposition where she acknowledged her penchant for racist jokes and her brother’s love affair with cocaine, porn, and alcohol. The 66-year-old chef testified that she and her family used the n-word and really wanted to cater a wedding party where there would only be black waiters who would play slaves. One person close to the drama says this shocking claim could force her entire empire to crumble.

This whole deposition started because Paula Deen is being sued by Lisa Jackson who is a former General Manager of Deen’s restaurant. Jackson says she got stressed out working with Deen because of the racist jokes and degrading comments made about black people. When Jackson’s lawyer asked Paula Deen if she ever used the N-word, Deen replied, “Yes, of course.” Subsequently, she gave examples of her using the racial slur.

Paula Deen tried to explain away the racial slurs with, “It’s just what they are — they’re jokes…most jokes are about Jewish people, rednecks, black folks…I can’t determine what offends another person.”

She also elaborated on her slave wedding idea, “The whole entire waiter staff was middle-aged black men, and they had on beautiful white jackets with a black bow tie. I mean, it was really impressive. That restaurant represented a certain era in America…after the Civil War, during the Civil War, before the Civil War…It was not only black men, it was black women…I would say they were slaves.”

See, I used to feel bad for Paula Deen getting hit in the face with that ham, but after hearing all of this, I’m going to chalk that ham up to karma!

