Serena Williams Copping Pleas Over Her Rape Comments

Serena Williams just made a whole lot of racket (see what I did there?) when she commented on the Steubenville rape case from a few months ago, and she is getting a lot of flack from her statements.

According to NewsOne, she had an interview with “Rolling Stone” and was asked if she thought the crime fit the punishment.

We watch the news for a while, and the infamous Steubenville rape case flashes on the TV—two high school football players raped a 16-year-old, while other students watched and texted details of the crime. Serena just shakes her head. “Do you think it was fair, what they got? They did something stupid, but I don’t know. I’m not blaming the girl, but if you’re a 16-year-old and you’re drunk like that, your parents should teach you: don’t take drinks from other people. She’s 16, why was she that drunk where she doesn’t remember? It could have been much worse. She’s lucky. Obviously I don’t know, maybe she wasn’t a virgin, but she shouldn’t have put herself in that position, unless they slipped her something, then that’s different.

Now on her website, it’s a different story:

What happened in Steubenville was a real shock for me. I was deeply saddened. For someone to be raped, and at only sixteen, is such a horrible tragedy! For both families involved – that of the rape victim and of the accused. I am currently reaching out to the girl’s family to let her know that I am deeply sorry for what was written in the Rolling Stone article. What was written – what I supposedly said – is insensitive and hurtful, and I by no means would say or insinuate that she was at all to blame. I have fought all of my career for women’s equality, women’s equal rights, respect in their fields – anything I could do to support women I have done. My prayers and support always goes out to the rape victim. In this case, most especially, to an innocent sixteen year old child.”

Hold on, let me go back to what she originally said. “Maybe she wasn’t a virgin, but she shouldn’t have put herself in that position.” Oh, that sounds like someone is putting the blame on a defenseless girl to me. Intoxicated or not, rape is rape if it isn’t consensual. She should most certainly know that and should have known better than to say that. And don’t blame a magazine for something you said. It shouldn’t have been said in the first place!

What do you think of her comments?

