James Gandolfini Dead At 51

Actor James Gandolfini has reportedly passed away in Italy. According to TMZ, he suffered a possible heart attack earlier today.

He was in Sicily set to appear at the Taormina Film Festival He is most known for playing Tony Soprano in the HBO hit series, “The Sopranos” and won three Emmys for his role.

RELATED: Very Early Signs You’ll Have A Heart Attack:

RELATED: Baldness & Heart Disease: What Every Man Should Know

He recently filmed “Criminal Justice”, a TV series, for HBO. Most recently he was seen in the Oscar-winning film “Zero Dark Thirty.”

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lin, and their daughter, who was born in 2012. He also has a teenage son from a previous relationship.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Serena Williams Copping Pleas Over Her Rape Comments

Lil Wayne Slammed For Stepping On American Flag

Chief Keef Arrested Again Upon Exiting Courthouse For A Separate Offense