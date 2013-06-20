Here We Go Again…Warrant Issued For Rapper Chief Keef’s Arrest In Miami

According to AllHipHop.com Chief Keef’ has yet another warrant out for him. This time the warrant is hailing out of Miami regarding a situation with Keef on his 17th birthday last August.

Keef was charged and ordered to appear in court on January 23, 2013. However at the time he was in Chicago in a jail cell for violating his probation so he did not appear.

Per the report, Keef admitted to having some sticky, icky, ganja on him when he was arrested. The teenage rapper reportedly told officers,

“I have weed in my right front pocket, I want to be honest with you, officer.”

He was also said to be in a stolen Ferarri at the time of his arrest but the car was involved in a dispute between a rental company and a previous owner so Chief Keef was not brought up on any charges for that situation.

This kid needs to really sit down and think about some things. He will not be able to continue down this path in such a way for much longer. Eventually the judicial system is going to quit being so patient with him. We sure hope he gets it now.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

5 Questions We Have About Jay-Z’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail”

5 Things We Learned About Goodie Mob’s “Age Against The Machine”

Natalie Cole Dishes On New Album & If She Would Make It As A New Artist [EXCLUSIVE]

Sign-Up for TheUrbanDaily Newsletter!

[ione_newsletter_signup]