Sean Combs’ Revolt TV Finalizes Historic Cable TV Deal

Revolt TV, the upcoming cable network led by Sean “Diddy” Combs, has finalized a national carriage agreement with Time Warner Cable (TWC). Together with previously announced Comcast distribution, this will make Revolt one of the largest launches in cable TV history.

Revolt TV will be available to Time Warner Cable customers when it launches in the fall. This broad reach is especially significant for Revolt TV in gaining early traction in major urban markets across the United States. Envisioned as a maverick television channel with an emphasis on music programming, live content and a robust social media component, Revolt TV is scheduled to launch in Fall 2013.

“This is a landmark distribution deal that demonstrates Time Warner Cable’s commitment to bringing a platform for music artists and fans to their subscribers,” stated Revolt TV Founder and Chairman Sean Combs. “It positions Revolt to come out of the gate strong, and we look forward to igniting the passion of initial audiences across the U.S.”

Combs was in Cannes, France this week promoting the network with Translation CEO and good friend Steve Stoute. In an interview with Adweek the mogul explained how the shift in programming at music networks like MTV motivated him to create his own channel.

“There was no longer a platform for musical artists to trust with their art and with their creativity, and also no place that was covering music [as ESPN covered sports and CNN covered news],” Combs explained. “For music, you just had to go into the abyss or the stratosphere with no plan, no destination. I was trying to get myself booked on Dancing With the Stars because there was no place for me to go to tell my story.”

Designed as a multimedia platform for a new generation of artists and innovators, Revolt TV is a real-time, socially connected television network launching in Fall 2013. Visit the website at www.Revolt.tv. Follow on YouTube (revolttv), Twitter (@RevoltTV), Instagram (@revolttv) and Tumblr (revolttv.tumblr.com).

