Chef Joe Randall: Paula Deen Still Welcome In My Restaurant – Racist Or Not

Paula Deen might be a pariah in the black community right now, but one black chef says she is still welcome to dine at his restaurant despite wanting to cater a slavery-themed wedding.

Renowned Black chef Joe Randall who taught Paula Deen how to cook a few things says he doesn’t agree with her comments, but says she won’t get turned away from his restaurant doors. Randall also runs the Savannah Cooking School in Georgia where Paula Deen was once a student. He told media outlets that her making a racist comment doesn’t make her a full-blown racist. “I can say that her admitting to using derogatory language and the n-word is very hurtful.”

Joe Randall did acknowledge that Deen’s comments were very racist, but said it is a residual of living in the racist South. “You have to understand we’re in the South and some people think that it’s acceptable to use [racist] language from 50 years ago.” Randall concluded his statement with, “As a businessman, of course she is welcome in my establishment like any other client would be. I wouldn’t turn her down at all. Although I don’t respect that she used derogatory hateful words … and if she came into my establishment and we were to talk, I would tell her I don’t agree with her words.”

