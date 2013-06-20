8 Other Rappers Who Have Made Parkinson’s Punchlines

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

From parking signs to Parkinson’s Kanye West can’t catch a break. Yeezus is now in hot water over a Parkinson’s reference on his new album, “Yeezus.” Advocacy group Parkinson’s UK and the American Parkinson Disease Association have called a line in “On Sight” as being insensitive.

“A monster about to come alive again / Soon as pull up and park the Benz / We get this b*tch shaking like Parkinson’s.”

PD is degenerative disorder of the central nervous system characterized by involuntary shaking and slowness of movement. Kathryn Whitford, Vice President of The American Parkinson’s Disease Association put West on notice telling TMZ,”We find these lyrics distasteful and the product of obvious ignorance.”

While everyone is within their rights to be offended by something, these groups are a little late in their disdain for Parkinson’s lyrics. This has been a standard practice pretty much since the illness made its way into the mainstream when actor Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with it in 1991. Everyone from Chino XL and Eminem to Tyler The Creator have used the illness and even Fox himself to punctuate their lyrical pugilism.

“These are shoes that you can’t fill/ Sh*t, the day that happens/The world will stop spinning And, Michael J Fox will come to a stand still,” rapped Eminem, who is a repeat offender, on “Cold Win Blows.”

So before you crucify Yeezus (there are plenty of other reasons) check out these lines we culled from Rapgenius.com.

“...Starve her ’til I carve her then I shove her in the Rover/Where I cut her like a barber with a Parkinson’s disorder” –Tyler The Creator, “Tron Cat”

“F*ckin’ awesome spittin’ box of trees, got you n*ggas/Shakin’ like it’s Parkinsons from the clitoris of Kelly Clarkson’s d*ck.”

–Tyler The Creator, “Couch”

“No money for the meter when I’m parkin’ em/Gassed than a b*tch no car with him/Market him, tell him that he’s buzzing like a game ‘Operation’ with Parkinsons”

-Chance The Rapper, “Family”

“Girl shake that ass like a donkey with Parkinson’s/ Make like Michael J. Fox is in your drawers, playing with an etch-a-sketch”

-Eminem, “Won’t Back Down”

“Lookin’ like arson when I park in the left, it’s constant/ Minute hand is like Parkinson’s”

–Clipse, “Ride Around Shinin'”

“Got the competition shaking like Parkinson’s/Bread’s in the bag, call it good marketing”

–Snoop Dogg, “Eyez Closed”

“Yeah n*ggas keep saying I’m back, it’s a fact/ Ya shaking like ya ass got Parkinson’s, relax, confused”

50 Cent, “Love Hate Love”

“Make MC’s heads bob like Muhammad Ali’s from Parkinson’s disease”

Chino XL, “Jesus”

“Dizzy with the cateridge -n – ready on your marks you spin/Got their hands shakin’ like Parkinson ya feel me?”

Kool G Rap, “Queens Thang”

And this isn’t even all of them. There are plenty more. So cut Kanye some slack–this time. He’s only been following protocol from some of the biggest names in rap.

