Meek Mill Affiliated Rapper Lil Snupe Murdered At 18

It’s a sad day for hip-hop. Rapper Lil Snupe who was signed to Meek Mill‘s Dream Chasers Records was recently shot and killed. Although we can confirm Lil Snupe was killed by a gunshot wound, there aren’t many confirmed details about the killing. Lil Snupe’s manager did confirm the tragic news via his Twitter and Instagram profiles.

Lil Snupe met Meek Mill when the MMG artist was on tour and stopped in Louisiana. After a chance meeting, Snupe passed his demo to Meek who was highly impressed with Snupe’s flow and punchlines that he signed the young rapper to a deal almost immediately. Lil Snupe recounted the story of how he got signed to MTV News in April. “He was in a van, they was finna pull off. And I went and knocked on the van, on the window. They let the window down, grabbed the mixtape and it was like 10 minutes later, 20 minutes later they called me.”

The 18-year-old Lil Snupe recently dropped a mixtape called “R.N.I.C. (Real N***a In Charge)” a short while ago. Who knows the heights he could’ve soared to if his life wasn’t cut so short. Rest in peace!

The call I got this morning is un real RIP 2 my Lil nigga lilsnupe 😢😢 http://t.co/3A7mNRmx66 — Leem7st (@leem7st) June 20, 2013

