Pastor Solicits Congregation For Helicopter Repair Donations [VIDEO]

A Houston pastor is being forced to apologize to his congregation after sparking outrage for asking for donations to fix his helicopter. Yes, his HELICOPTER!

Pastor I.V. Hilliard of New Light Church sent out a newsletter to the members of his congregation asking for a donation to have the blades on his helicopter replaced. In the newsletter, he asked for fifty dollars and said they would be blessed by God if they donated the money. He even went as far to say that God would bless them with in fifty days OR fifty weeks.

What really got the congregation up in arms was the fact Hilliard told his parishoners that God would also bless them with their own modes of transportation if they donated to the helicopter repair fund. Most people were upset about the newsletter, but others are still holding strong and supporting Pastor Hilliard. Those supporting him are verbally attacking those who disapprove of Hilliard’s actions. It got so bad for a news reporter that he wound up blocking a person commenting on his Facebook page.

Check out the video below and tell us what you think about the pastor asking his congregation to fix his helicopter.

