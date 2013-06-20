Nicki Minaj Heats Up Instagram With Topless Photo

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Whether you think her parts are real or fake, you can’t deny Nicki Minaj is beautiful. Nicki and her hype man Scaff Breezy posted a photo of a topless Nicki in the middle of getting dressed. After sending Instagram into a frenzy, Scaff Breezy posted the photo of his rumored boo thang on Twitter for everyone to see and needless to say, the male population was more than thankful. Never one to shy away from pushing the envelope, Nicki Minaj retweeted the photo to her 16.6 million followers.

Check out the drool-inducing photo below.

