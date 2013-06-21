Paula Deen’s Comments Leaving A Bad Taste In Wendy Williams’s Mouth

Wendy Williams, the queen of “hot topics” left no stone un-turned when discussing the recent situation regarding racist remarks that the finger lickin Food Network cook has recently admitted to making! The Wendy Williams show host went in on Ms. Deen who recently admitted in a deposition to using the N-word as well as telling racial jokes. RadarOnline.com reported on the dish, check it out below!

Said Williams,

“This is something that has been swirling around about Paula Deen for longer than this story. It’s just a shame to hear that she has admitted in her deposition that she uses the word and that she freely throws around racist jokes. She seems to think that it’s okay. It’s not okay. It just goes to show you money doesn’t buy you class, it only exposes who you really are. Stupid is as stupid does. It’s definitely tarnished her image and brand. Fortunately for Paula, all of this ignorance has fallen out of her mouth after she’s amassed more money than she’ll know how to spend in her lifetime. So don’t worry about Paula, she’ll be just fine.”

Welp! That about sums it up! Leave it to Wendy to say it like she means it, and like most of the rest of us mean it too! Hey Paula, how you doin?

