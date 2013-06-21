Is Bieber Geeking Or Is He Just A Geek? [Video]

TMZ is reporting that Justin Bieber posted a video of himself trying to record a flick for the new Instagram video service. It seems to some that he appears to be either high or drunk or on something super duper extra in the video. Perhaps he has a cold and needed cough meds, we don’t know and we can’t call it!

Take a look at the video below and see what you think? Is he toking something or becoming a media shame token?

Ohh Beibs where is your mama when you need her? We hope that he was just tired but again we can’t tell. But we will say this if you don’t want people all in your business, quit making it so easy for them to do so!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

