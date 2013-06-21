World War Yee-Z: Kanye West Scores The Apocalypse [VIDEO]

Kanye West knows drama. It’s hard to click through a movie trailer without hearing some music performed or produced by Kim K’s baby daddy. In fact, after listening to his latest album “Yeezus” we are more than convinced that it’s the soundtrack to the pending zombie apocalypse.

“It’s just me and my bad bitch/ So you can say I’m on my Brad Pitt ” – Kanye West

To make our case we mashed up footage from the trailer to “World War Z”–in theaters today–with images from “The Crow,” “Constantine,” and “The Purge” with songs from “Yeezus.”

