Drake Denied Entry To Heat Locker Room, But Got Pizza [VIDEO]

Following The Miami Heat’s game seven win over The San Antonio Spurs we’re sure their locker room looked something like this. We all have seen the images of champagne baths, tears and trophy hugging after winning an NBA championship and apparently singer/rapper Drake wanted in on the festivities.

The Young Money artist attempted to gain entry to The Heat locker room after the game, but was denied by an older gentleman who obviously does not have “Take Care” in the CD player of his Buick.

“No Access? No access for anybody but us?” Drake said dismissively. When the man said that this access was for media he replied, “I am the media.”

Wow. Maybe he should have said “I’m the guy that injured Tony Parker last summer. Thank me later.”

However, as a consolation prize Drake was invited to hang out on stage with the champs at club Story where he enjoyed champagne and pizza.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Drake felt he could just walk into the locker room. Despite his boss Lil Wayne not being fond of The Heatles, Drizzy has been fast buddies with The Heat since 2010.

In other Drake news, he covers this month’s GQ magazine where he reveals that he has been slowing down on his smash game while he records his album:

“You know the way fighters don’t fuck before the fight?” he says. “Sometimes I feel like I’m so focused on training my body and getting my mind right to create this album that sex isn’t one of my main priorities. If someone is around that I know and trust, I’m down. But I’m not going to end up with some stranger at this party.”

