Ya Fired! The Food Network Tells Paula Deen To Pack Her Butter And Go

We guess the Food Network has had enough of what Paula Deen was servin up because they released a statement today letting it be known that it was closing time for her show.

Said a Food Network Representative,

“Food Network will not renew Paula Deen’s contract when it expires at the end of this month.”

According to Radar Online, this statement coincided with The Food Network’s previous statement on Wednesday in which they said,

“Food Network does not tolerate any form of discrimination and is a strong proponent of diversity and inclusion. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

This all surrounds Paula Deen’s recent admission of uttering the ‘N’ word and using racial jokes in a court deposition.

The Twitterverse got involved Thursday when #PaulasBestDishes” became a trending topic on the site, sending users into a tizzy attempting to create crazy names for dishes with racist names such as “Ku Klux Klams” or “We Shall Not Overcrumb Cake.”

By this morning Paula was canceling appearances. She was scheduled to tell her side of the story on The Today Show but backed out of it last minute. Matt Lauer who was frustrated by her little game of hide and seek, revealed that Paula was hiding out in her hotel.

Paula later tried to make 2 apology videos and posted them to YouTube but at that point, no one was interested in hearing her apology any longer. You see once you’ve opened your mouth and let hateful and ugly words come out, people are less inclined to care what you want to say next.

