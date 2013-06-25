Hear Joe’s New Album, “DoubleBack: Evolution Of R&B” Right NOW! [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow @joethomas563 Follow @TheUrbanDaily

After the overwhelming response we received to the video premiere of Joe’s “I’d Rather Have A Love,” TheUrbanDaily.com, Interactive One and Massenburg Media offered our readers an exclusive first listen to Joe’s new album, DoubleBack: Evolution of R&B. It is now available for purchase via Massenburg Media on iTunes at http://smarturl.it/iPreDoubleback!

Joe enlisted superstar producers Stargate (Ne-Yo, Beyonce) and DOA (Tyrese, Wale) to collaborate on the new album, but More than half of the album was written, produced and or arranged by the soulful crooner himself!

Check out the tracklist and production credits below!

JOE // DoubleBack: Evolution of R&B

Release Date: July 2, 2013

1. Something For You

Produced By: Joe Thomas for Light it Slow Productions

2. Easy

Produced by Derek “DOA” Allen for Designated Hitters Inc.

3. Baby

Produced by Joe Thomas for Light it Slow Productions

4. Compromise

Produced by Stargate and Martin K. (Sony/ATV)

5. Magic City

Produced by Joe Thomas for Light it Slow Productions

6. I’d Rather Have A Love

Produced by Derek “DOA” Allen for Designated Hitters Inc.

7. Love & Sex (featuring Fantasia)

Produced by Derek “DOA” Allen for Designated Hitters Inc. & Gerald Isaac for Gerald Isaac Music Group

8. Sexy

Produced by Joe Thomas for Light it Slow Productions

9. More

(Original) Produced by The Ambassadorz/ *Remix- Produced by Derek ‘DOA’Allen

10. Mary Jane

Produced by Joe Thomas for Light it Slow Productions

11. 1 to 1 Ratio (featuring Too $hort)

Produced by Derek “DOA” Allen for Designated Hitters Inc.

12. DoubleBack

Produced by Joe Thomas for Light it Slow Productions

