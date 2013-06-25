US Airways Passenger Arrested After Refusing To Get Off Cell Phone

In a scene straight out of “Soul Plane,” a woman was arrested on a US Airways flight after she refused to stop talking on her cellphone before takeoff.

Lindsay Bien-aime, a passenger on US Airways flight 906 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Charlotte, N.C., allegedly refused repeated orders from the flight crew to stop talking on her cell phone on Sunday.

Even after the plane was forced to return to the gate and the Sherrif’s deputies arrived, she refused to get off the plane and cursed the officers out. According to an arrest report obtained by WBTV, Bien-aime “kicked one deputy in the groin, elbowed another deputy in the face and scratched at least two other deputies” as they escorted her off the plane.

“I’ll hold up this whole [expletive] plane,” she said. “I don’t care where people got to go. I don’t care.”

Watch cellphone video captured by other passengers. NSFW for language.

That call must have been REALLY important to get arrested for it. Ironically, the FCC is currently considering relaxing the restrictions on certain items during takeoff. She’s lucky she wasn’t on a bus or on this flight where they ducktaped a man to a chair for acting up.

