PLAY AUDIO

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum seem like a comic match and in “White House Down” that potential is on display. Although it’s an action movie, the two actors manage to include a lot of laughs, mostly at Republican expense. In “White House Down” Jamie Foxx plays President Sawyer by way of President Obama and Channing Tatum is a Capitol Police officer taking his politics-obsessed daughter on a White House tour.

The movie does the predictable action movie storyline, but laces it with a lot of funny one-liners and situations. Foxx went straight from filming “Django” to “White House Down” or as he told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, he went from being a slave to being the President. From Channing promising to come to the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage next year (“How do I invest in that? We can do two boats” to Jamie talking about his experience on his first cruise earlier this year, to Jimmy Kimmel’s funny spoof of Channing’s Sexiest Man Alive Status, check out the interview above.

Check out videos from the movie on the next page!

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum Bring The White House Down This Weekend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1 2Next page »

By Tonya Pendleton, BlackAmericaWeb.com Posted June 25, 2013

Also On The Urban Daily: