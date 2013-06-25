Chris Rock Hires Kevin Hart To Be New Agent

Follow @theurbandaily Follow @arielcherie

Well, kinda sorta. Chris Rock will soon be directing his next movie, “Finally Famous,” and he cast Kevin Hart as his agent.

According to The Wrap, In the movie Rock plays a comedian who wants to make it as an actor, and he is engaged to his reality star girlfriend, played by Gabrielle Union. Hart plays his highly educated agent who is all for making their wedding a TV spectacle.

Also cast in the movie is comedia-actor, JB Smoove,”The View” cohost Sherri Shepherd, and Rosario Dawson.

It sounds a little like the 2008 Martin Lawrence movie “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins,” but I look forward to seeing what Chris Rock will bring to the table for this film.

