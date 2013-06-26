More Proof Chris Brown’s Accuser Might Be Up To No Good

TMZ has uncovered some video footage that is going to make it very hard for Breezy’s accuser to continue to plead her case! Seems as though Ms. Deanna Gines was walking ok right after the alleged incident took place! TMZ reports that the video was shot early Sunday morning in the Heat Ultra Lounge parking structure in Anaheim, where Deanna Gines was being escorted out by security. She is all over the pace and yelling at the bodyguards, “F*** all y’all!”

Check it out below!

As we previously reported, Gines claims Chris Brown shoved her to the ground inside the club, tearing the ligaments in her right knee. Sources at the club report, Gines did actually injure herself but that it was her own fault, and she did it drunkenly stumbling down some stairs on the way out of the club. The club’s owner and several eyewitnesses claim Chris never touched Gines.

We will continue to follow and update this story as information becomes available.

