fat joe , Speaks On Prison Sentence

As we previously reported, Fat Joe has been sentenced to four months in Federal Prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion. TMZ caught up with Joe and asked him what he thinks about the fairness of his sentence. Take a look below.

It’s nice to see he isn’t above trying to keep it light and get a little laugh at the situation. It’s still crazy to think that this is even about to happen. Looks like he is trying to keep his head up to us, and that’s a good thing. Hang in there Joe.

