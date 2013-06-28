Fact of The Day: Luke James And Frank Ocean Went To High School Together

Luke James is a new breed of r&b singer. Instead of being the usual pretty-boy artist flashing an oiled up six-pack, James brings a soulful sensuality sorely lacking in today’s music landscape. Currently part of Beyonce’s “Mrs. Carter” world tour, the New Orleans native has made the steady climb to stardom writing lyrics for pop sensation Justin Bieber, as well as Chris Brown and Keri Hilson.

RELATED: Luke James Performs At Verses & Flow [PHOTOS]

As fate would have it, James would cross paths with another r&b sensation, Frank Ocean, during his teen years. In a 2012 interview with Global Grind, James recalls:

“I ran into Frank when he first moved to LA, and he told me like “oh, we went to school together,” and I kind of remembered him a little bit and we got cool then. And, then, just working with the same producers and whatnot, I just always saw something dope about Frank…. And just to see his grind and what he’s come from, and how far he’s come to now is like amazing. And to be doing it all at the same time, to be making noise at the same time, it’s really dope. “

As for a possible Luke James/Frank Ocean collaboration, Luke goes on to say, “I don’t know, maybe. Maybe, possibly. Anything is possible. Music makes that happen.”

VIDEO: Luke James – “I.O.U”

READ MORE FACTS OF THE DAY AT THE URBAN DAILY!

Fact of The Day: Queen Latifah Played Matchmaker For Mary J. Blige

Fact of The Day: A$AP Rocky Is A Vegetarian

Fact of The Day: Rev. Run Started Out As A DJ

Also On The Urban Daily: