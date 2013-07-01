CLOSE
5 Things To Say If You Get Caught Cheating

Let’s face it, getting caught with ya pants down is basically like stepping in the dog’s business; it stinks, it’s gonna be messy, and there’s really no clean way out of it. But onto every sidewalk, some sh*t happens. To all those caught in the crap, you probably won’t be able to save the shoe, but here are a few napkins till you can get to another ho(se).

1. Begging (The Jimmy Swaggart defense)

Find something in your life that she didn’t know about and leeeeean on it; My dog died, my mom called me ugly, a mosquito bit me, whatever. If there’s a chance that you can tug at her heartstrings DO IT. Sure it’s a little grimey, but this is survival. Alls fair in love and war dammit.

