Bun B On Potential Dwight Howard Trade To Rockets [EXCLUSIVE]

With the NBA draft come and gone teams have been making aggressive moves to improve their rosters via trades and free agency. One name that seems to always be in talks about movement is current Los Angeles Lakers Center Dwight Howard.

Howard was acquired by The Lakers from The Orlando Magic in four-team trade 2012 after he underwent back surgery. The hope was that joining him with Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Pau Gasol would be the key to a Western Conference title and an NBA championship. However, The Lakers couldn’t gel under their two coaches, Mike Brown and Mike D’Antoni and limped through the season to a 45 and 37 record. The nail in the coffin was a season ending injury to Super Star Kobe Bryant which puts his return to the court at somewhere around Christmas.

It’s pretty much a done deal that Howard will go elsewhere and the Houston Rockets have been mentioned as an ideal home for the 7-footer with players like James Harden and Jeremy Lin already on the roster.

TheUrbanDaily.com caught up with MC, professor and longtime Houston Rockets fan Bun B at Lucky Strike bowling lanes in Miami while he was lending support to DJ Irie’s 2nd Bowling Tournament. In between taking photos with the kids of the South Florida After-School All-stars he gave us his take on the possibility of D12 playing for his Rockets.

“I want him to be happy and want to come to my town,” says the diehard Houston Rockets fan and commentator. “I don’t’ want it to be a crazy trade where a player ends up in my city in a situation they don’t want to be in. If he comes I want him to come willingly. Otherwise, I know Dallas is fighting for him as well.”

Watch the video for his full thoughts on how he’d fit in with the Rockets and their future moves.

