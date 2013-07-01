Arrest Warrant Issued For Suge Knight

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

I think it’s time for Suge Knight to give it up and invest in a driver. Suge Knight has not one, but two arrest warrants issued for his arrest. This is a result of Knight driving around Los Angeles with a suspended license.

Marion “Suge” Knight had previously had arrest warrants stemming from two separate driving with a suspended license cases. The first case was from 2011 and the second was a case that happened in 2012. Knight failed to appear in court for either date and warrants were issued for $20,000 each.

This is the second time these warrants have come to bite Suge Knight. Back in February, warrants had been issued for Knight’s arrest for blowing off court dates. However, before things got too out of hand, he resolved those failed court appearance issues.

No one from Suge Knight’s camp has made any comment about the new arrest warrants.

