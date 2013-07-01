Kenya Moore Refuses To Speak To Bossip On BET Red Carpet

Wow! Kenya Moore was on BET’s red carpet last night and refused to speak to the correspondent from Bossip because according to Kenya,

“Y’all don’t say nothin nice”

Check it out below!

Oh man! Kenya, the correspondent was trying to make nice with you publicly. You may feel like you won that victory last night but we ask you this, did you win the war? Because if you think Bossip embarrassed you before what in the world do you think is going to happen now? Let’s put it this way, they are the ones who posted the video of you refusing to speak to them.

Girl, we say just send an edible fruit basket…who can stay mad with pineapples that look like Hello Kitty? Good luck!

