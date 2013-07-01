Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star DJ Babey Drew Has Another Child They Don’t Show

According to Bossip, sneaky editing and scripted conversations have given off the impression that “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star DJ Babey Drew only had one child, period. That child being the adorable little boy that he shares with fellow L&HHA star DJ Traci Steele.

But it is now being reported that Drew also has a little girl that he is involved with, and seemingly taking proper care of, so why don’t they ever acknowledge that the beautiful baby girl exists?

His second child is with aspiring singer Mieko Love and we really don’t understand why, if this is his reality, that they are not showing it on a reality show that he is involved with. Especially since anyone who follows Drew on his Instagram will see the lovely baby girl all over it.

We’re curious as to what possible reason they could have to pretend she doesn’t exist? Guess we’ll just have to stay tuned and watch to see if that ever changes. If the show is legit about showing the real details of people’s lives we can’t imagine that they wouldn’t show it eventually..right?

