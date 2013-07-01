Woman On Affair With Teenager: “He Showed Interest”

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The phenomenon of adults having sex with teenagers is nothing new. However, it’s getting to a point where it’s really over the top. A Florida woman is sitting behind bars because she engaged in a sexual relationship with a boy who was sixteen years old. The reason the affair began in the first place, you ask? Apparently, the young boy showed some interest in the grown woman.

Stacey Lynn DeLong was arrested last Thursday after police detectives got a tip that she had been sleeping with an underaged minor. Marion County Sheriff’s Office said DeLong, 37, told Officer T.J. Watts that she began sleeping with the 16-year-old boy because he showed some interest in her. After DeLong made her admission, the teen was brought in for questioning as well. He also admitted to the torrid affair which led to DeLong being held on $10,000 bond.

While DeLong gets ready to have her day in court, there was a picture posted on her Facebook page with the caption, “‘Before you judge how I live my life, I suggest you take a good look at your own.” That message was posted long before DeLong was found to be having an affair with an underaged teen. Maybe she knew the end was near.

Source

READ MORE CRAZY NEWS COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Could George Zimmerman’s Defense Attorney Don West Be Dismissed From The Trayvon Martin Case For This Instagram Picture?

Trespasser Gets Thrown In Pool After Fight With Residents [VIDEO]

Ms. Lauryn Hill Posts A Diatribe Against Racism And The System As She Prepares To Report To Prison