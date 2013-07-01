Charlie WIlson Steals The Show At BET Awards 2013

From fashion fails to a phenomenal legendary tribute to Uncle Charlie, it’s safe to say BET brought the heat this year with the BET Awards 2013. They did, however, forget to find a crowd-pleasing host.

Chris Tucker hosted this year’s awards and according to Twitter, he left the crowd (and viewers) looking like every confused emoji under the sun. Fortunately, Kevin Hart appeared several times throughout the awards show in regular “Real Husbands of Hollywood” fashion: loud, uncensored and eccentric. Hart’s catch phrase of the night, “Turn Up,” led to legendary New Edition performer, Bobby Brown informing him that addiction is bad. Oh, the irony Bobby.

Chris Tucker has derailed — IG : Rosenbergradio (@Rosenbergradio) July 1, 2013

With his sixth BET performance, Chris Breezy opened the show with his latest single “Fine China” but he wasn’t the one who stole the show. Kendrick Lamar won in more ways that one when he brought out the lovely soul goddess that is Erykah Badu. Together the two, performed “Don’t Kill My Vibe,” the second single off of “good kid, m.A.A.d city.” Lamar also performed alongside Miguel, in addition to taking home three awards, including Best Male Hip Hop artist for which he gave a very inspirational speech.

“For sure if you keep love, God, respect and hard work in your heart, you can do anything you want in life.”

Robin Thicke hit the stage with the multi-talented Pharrell and southern sweetheart T.I. to perform their hit single, “Blurred Lines.” The performance could not be complete without T.I.’s trip-down-memory-lane two stepping. Pharrell was present for a few of the night’s performances including 2 Chainz’s set for “Feds Watchin’” and the amazing Charlie Wilson tribute.

Uncle Charlie was indeed honored with one of the best tributes in BET Awards history. India Arie, Jamie Foxx and Stevie Wonder all honored the soul singer before Uncle Charlie stole the show himself. Wilson was joined by Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dog and Pharrell to perform several hits including “Signs.” Uncle Charlie stole the show with his performance and that tweed jacket, you go Unc!

What’s a BET awards show without a few impromptu performances? R. Kelly teased us as he reminded us all why we love him and in case you forgot, it’s not because of his questionable taste in fashion. Kelly performed snippets of his hit songs including, “Bump & Grind,” “Contagious,” and “Ignition.” The studded out singer concluded his seven-minute performance-a tribute to well, himself- ever so graciously saying “That’s my song, that’s my time ya’ll. I gotta get out of here.” In that jacket, yes R. Kelly, you do.

