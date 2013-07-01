Did Drake Ditch BET Awards Last Minute Because Nicki Minaj Performed With Chris Brown?

Hmm this is a good question! Is Nicki’s performance with Breezy the reason Drake opted out of the show at the last minute? Hip Hop DX is reporting that even though Drake was nominated for an astounding 12 awards last night the artist backed out of the show last minute leaving both fans and commentators alike to wonder why the no show?

However after recent comments made by Drake it was shocking to see Nicki Minaj in the opening performance with Chris Brown. We are wondering if Drake possibly felt a way about his team mate joining up with his nemesis.

In a recent GQ interview Drake said,

“I don’t want my name to be synonymous with that guy’s name. I really don’t. I wish we could sit down, just like you and me are right now, and talk it out man-to-man. But that’s not going to happen. I’m not confrontational, but if someone challenges, I’m not going to back down. It’s embarrassing, the amount of media coverage. Two rappers fighting over the woman. He’s not even a rapper, but still, it’s the last way you want your name out there. It distracts from the music. But he’s made me the enemy, and that’s the way it’s gonna stay, I guess. If I think about it too much, I feel it wrapping around my foot, like I get a feeling it could end really badly.”

We’re sure that somehow someone is going to get to the bottom of this so until then we guess we will all just have to grab our popcorn and sodas and prepare for the show!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Treating Aaron Hernandez Like A Star Can Cost You Your Job

Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’s Lil Scrappy Completes Rehab: 30 Days Weed Free

Trial Set For 38-Year-Old Former NFL Cheerleader Who Tried To Seduce 12-Year Old Boy

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!