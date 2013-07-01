Nicki Minaj Twerks In Ciara’s New Video “I’m Out” [VIDEO]

Nicki twerking and Ciara rolling around in a fountain? This is a smack in the face to every ex that ever did these ladies wrong. Ciara follows up her hit single, “Body Party,” with a 2013 independent lady club banger, “I’m Out,” featuring Nicki Minaj. Check out this ’90s inspired video!

