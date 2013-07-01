‘Despicable Me 2″ Takes Hilarious Look At Good Vs. Evil [VIDEO]

Is it possible for a person who has been a villain their whole life to finally change and become a good guy? That’s the dilemma facing Gru in “Despicable Me 2.” Gru,voiced by Steve Carrell, once was a supervillain and is now trying to go legitimate because of his young daughter. but what happens when you miss being a villain? Can Gru stay on the straight-and-narrow? You have to find out when “Despicable Me 2” hits theaters July 3rd.

