‘The Best Man Holiday’ Cast Highlighted In New Movie Poster [EXCLUSIVE]

We are just months away from the premiere of “The Best Man Holiday,” and we just can’t wait to see Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan and Terrence Howard share the big screen again in the highly-anticipated sequel. “It has all the funny elements, the dramatic elements that the first one had. People are going to be pleasantly surprised,” Lathan said of the The Best Man follow up. “I love that it’s all the original cast and they’re all such great actors. It’s 13 years later, so the characters have grown.” MUST READ: Three Things We Learned From ‘The Best Man Holiday’ Trailer In a recent interview at the American Black Film Festival, director Malcolm Lee said the star’s performances “will blow your mind” and “touch your soul.” “With sequels, they’re tough because people have such high expectations, and the second one comes out and it’s kinda like, ‘Ehh, it’s not as good as the first,’” he explained. “Honestly, I don’t think any of us would’ve made this movie if we didn’t think it would be as good as, if not better than, the first, because we’ve all grown as artists and as people, and they’re better actors than they were.” Universal Pictures recently dropped the film’s first poster and we have an exclusive look! “The Best Man Holiday” opens in theaters on November 15, but until then check out the promo shot below.

July 1, 2013

