Judge Sends Meek Mill To Charm School

There are levels to this sh*t, and Meek Mill might have to start at the very first level due to his fans. A Philadelphia judge ordered that the rap artist take etiquette classes to refine his social media usage after his loyal fans sent threatening tweets to Meek’s probation officer.

In addition to having to take etiquette classes, Meek Mill also has to notify his probation officer of any out-of-state trips. Judge Genece Brinkley gave Meek a deadline and as of August 4, he must complete the classes.

Meek Mill’s problems stem from a 2008 gun and drug conviction for which he was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison. He served eight months and is currently under five years probation.

Maybe these etiquette classes will teach Meek Mill to bite his tongue when dealing with the prosecutor, especially after the ‘shout out’ he gave her last on “The Ride” off of his Dreamchasers 2 mixtape.

“The D.A. said she hate me but I don’t understand/When I just rocked a show in front of 50,000 fans/I think that bitch racist, she probably in a clan.”

We can’t blame you for expressing how you feel, Meek, but prison isn’t a level you want to be stuck during the height of all of your success.

