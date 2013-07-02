Lil Wayne Protege Torion Suing To Get Out Of His Contract With Young Money

According to TMZ a 15-year-old singer that was brought out by Lil Wayne is ready to ditch the rapper and Young Money all together and has gone to court to be able to do it!

Torion Sellers claims in new legal docs that,

“He auditioned for Lil Wayne when he was only 13 and Wayne immediately saw what he called Torion’s “amazing voice” and “God-given gift and talent.””

This was Wayne’s introduction of Torion to the world from a while back! Check it out below!

According to the court documents, Wayne signed Torion to Young Money and promised to record and release an album by Spring, 2012. However it’s July of 2013 and no such album has been released!

Torion feels Wayne and Young Money have abandoned him and because of this he wants to try to get signed somewhere else. He claims Young Money forgot to get court approval of the contract it signed with him as a 13-year-old and therefore that gives him a loophole to get out of his contract.

Torion believes as soon as he is done with Young Money another label will come calling. We certainly hope so. It would be sad if he did all this and ended up with a phone that doesn’t ring anymore. Good Luck young sir!

