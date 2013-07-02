Kris Kross Rapper Chris Kelly Toxicology Report Reveals Official Cause Of Death

According to an investigator from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office in Atlanta, the toxicology screening for Kris Kross rapper Chris Kelly is finished. And they are reporting that he officially died from a fatal mixture of drugs in his system.

According to TMZ, the investigator didn’t specify what drugs caused the fatal overdose but Chris’s mother is reported to have told police that the 34-year-old had been doing both cocaine and heroin the night before he passed away.

Unfortunately we can’t say we are shocked by the news but somehow we still feel like we hoped it would have been some other cause. Our thoughts go out to Chris’s family, friends and fans tonight as this bit of information brings all of those feelings of shock and dismay flooding back again. Hug your loved ones a little tighter this evening, because we are once again reminded that we just never know when that time may come.

