Rihanna Warned By Label To Chill, Twerks Her Response

Between Rihanna’s marijuana usage and hitting fans during her performances, her label is not exactly thrilled with her and her antics as of late. According to Adelade:

RIHANNA has reportedly been given a “written warning” by her record label.

The Barbados-born singer has been embroiled in controversy lately. Her Diamonds World Tour hasn’t slowed down her love of partying and she’s been seen on a number of wild nights out, including with model Cara Delevingne.

She’s also been late on stage and even hit a fan with her microphone during a show in the UK.

The star’s mentor is Jay-Z, who runs the Roc Nation label she is signed to. He is apparently growing tired of her antics.

“Everyone can see Rihanna’s not behaving herself. Fans have paid hundreds of pounds for tickets and she’s regularly showing up hours late,” an insider told British magazine Look. “Then she often gives lack luster performances where she even forgets her words at times. They issued a written warning which was emailed to Rihanna.”