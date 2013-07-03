Janelle Monae Lets Her Hair Down In “Dance Apocalyptic” [VIDEO]

We’re so used to the lovely Janelle Monae in chic suits and a classy updo, but this time the overzealous performer went for a new look in her latest video, “Dance Apocalyptic.” Monae’s sophomore album is expected to be released on September 10. Check out the American Bandstand inspired video for Monae’s latest single below.

