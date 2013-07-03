Men Caught Assaulting LGBT Youth After Pride Parade [VIDEO]

Two men were caught on camera yelling homophobic slurs and assaulting women on the subway after the Gay Pride Parade Sunday night in New York City.

One of the men tells a young woman he is going to rape her and, later on in the video, kill her. When they find out they are being recorded, the other man approaches the woman who is taping and grabs at her arm to try and take her phone.

That same man also grabs the neck of a woman as well.

The woman who recorded the video left a detailed description on the YouTube page in hope of catching the men who fled after they made it to their stop.

