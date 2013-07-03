Robin Thicke Wants To “Give It 2 You” With His Latest Single [New Music]

Robin Thicke is coming back hard with his second single “Give It 2 You” off of his sixth studio album, “Blurred Lines.” This time the seductive artist teams up with rapper Kendrick Lamar to deliver this steamy hit.

“Cheese… let me put it on your face for you/Please? I got a taste for you/Tasty, I brought lace for you/Freaky, I’ll put it on you/So I can come and take it off you/And get it off to you.”

Well okay then, Thicke we see what kind of album this will be. Check out this song and let us know if it’s a hit or miss.

