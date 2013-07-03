Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend And Her Family For Absolutely No Reason

People are just sick. The Dallas-Fort Worth Police Department is dealing with a gruesome murder involving a man, his pregnant girlfriend, her mother, and 10-year-old brother.

Police are investigating the murder of 21-year-old Chanice Reed, Annette Reed, and Eddie McCuin. To make matters worse, Chanice Reed was seven and a half months pregnant and the person accused of committing these murders is the father of the unborn child named Amos Wells. When emergency teams arrived on the scene, they rushed each of the victims to separate hospitals where no doctors could save them.

Amos Wells was arrested and held on $2 million bond after he turned himself in. While locked behind bars, Wells spoke to NBC 5 and was visibly upset when he was asked about the death of his girlfriend and her family. Amos Wells told the NBC reporter that he didn’t want to talk about what happened on that fateful day, but was apologetic about their deaths. “No one deserved what happened. It shouldn’t happen. It should never even have happened. I just want, even if the family don’t want it, I just want to tell them that I’m praying for them,” Wells said through tears.

One of Chanice Reed’s cousin Monique Myers said, “She told me he was controlling. He didn’t like her being with her own family. I talked to her and said, ‘Chanice, leave him.’ You love a person, you’re not supposed to hurt them. That’s not the way, just not the way. He just shot her point blank, because she was in the door, went into the room and shot my cousin, Eddie, three times,” Myers said. “You’re going to have a child yourself. For you to kill the mom, mother of your child, her brother — you don’t have a heart. It’s going to be a cold day in hell.”

Source

READ MORE CRAZY NEWS COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Men Caught Assaulting LGBT Youth After Pride Parade [VIDEO]

CBS And New Cast Of Big Brother In Hot Water Over Racist Homophobic Comments

Shocking Video Surfaces Of Police Shooting Dog After They Arrest Its Owner