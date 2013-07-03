12 Things Large Professor Revealed About His Legendary Career

Large Professor took to his computer and answered questions from the public on Reddit for their “Ask Me Anything” segment. He touched on everything from working with Nas to Big L to what he’s missed out on in his career. Take a look at his 12 most revealing facts.

On what he listens to:

“Lately I’ve been listening to Meek Mill, Kendrick and Alchemist & Prodigy “Albert Einstein”.

On where his name comes from:

“A combination of 5% Nation names and just the street talkin slick style of rap at the time. As street kids, we exalted ourselves to make ourselves feel better about our situation. We created big shoes so that one day we would be able to walk in them.”

On becoming protege to late producer, Paul C:

“I think Paul saw the hunger that I had. I was…adamant about making beats, getting records and blending them together and very meticulous, as he was, with the proper structuring of tracks. We shared that meticulous mindset where everything had to be neat and together. He saw that and just passed me the torch.”

