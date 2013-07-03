Yeezy Taught Me: Chinese Worker Projects Porn Movie Onto Building

A maintenance worker in North East China gave some commuters an eyeful when he inadvertently posted a banned erotic movie onto an electronic billboard.

The worker, Yuan Mou, was supposed to repair the screen on a building near the main railway station in Jilin in northeast China. When he was done working he began playing “The Forbidden Legend: Sex and Chopsticks” on his laptop computer and hundreds of local residents stopped to watch as well.

His bosses finally contacted him after ten minutes and he immediately disconnected the computer. The film is based on the Chinese erotic novel, “The Plum in the Golden Vase,” which tells the story of a womanizing socialite who has 19 sexual partners, including six wives and concubines.

Yuan may be facing up to two years in prison for his faux pas. But maybe he’ll get a job with Kanye’s marketing company Donda when he is released. The Louis Vuitton Don promoted his new album “Yeezus” by projecting videos of his songs on buildings around the world.

[SOURCE]

Jay-Z Unveils ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’ Artwork In Most Epic Way Ever [PHOTOS]

Rihanna Warned By Label To Chill, Twerks Her Response

Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend And Her Family For Absolutely No Reason

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!