Jay-Z Unveils ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’ Artwork In Most Epic Way Ever [PHOTOS]

When it comes to making an entrance, nobody does it like Jay-Z. One day before his 12th album is made available for one million Samsung users, Jay revealed the album’s artwork in epic fashion.

