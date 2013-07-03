If Rap Was Basketball: Big Sean Shares Starting Five

Big Sean is wasting no time making his presence known as he prepares to release his sophomore album “Hall of Fame.” The G.O.O.D Music signee recently called in during WCKX Power 107.5’s Big Bink Show and was asked who his starting five would be if rap was basketball. Big Sean claimed the role of captain of the team while playing the point guard postition, with mentor Kanye West as his reliable shooting guard. Eminem, Jay-Z and 2 Chainz would also be starters. Sean jokingly mentions that 2 Chainz would be the perfect big man, which to us makes sense due to both his size and his impact on hit tracks.

Sounds like a versatile and lyrical team, what do you think about Big Sean’s starting five? Click here to hear the audio clip.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Rihanna Warned By Label To Chill, Twerks Her Response

12 Things Large Professor Revealed About His Legendary Career

Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend And Her Family For Absolutely No Reason

Also On The Urban Daily: