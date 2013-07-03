RZA Says Twerking Is For Grown Ups, 10 Reasons He’s Right [VIDEO]

Wu-Tang is for the children and twerking is for grown-ups. At least that is the opinion of the Clan’s Abbott, The RZA.

In an interview with TMZ RZA said that the minimum age for booty-shaking should be 16 and up, though 18 would be better.

“My mom was pregnant at 16. I’m from the hood,” RZA said, being clear that he wasn’t judging. But he added, “Don’t rush your childhood. It’s the best part of your life. My childhood ended when I was 11.”

We have to agree with Mr. Diggs. At least be able to vote in your state (while you still can) before you start making it clap. Here are 10 examples of grown professionals making it do what it do.

